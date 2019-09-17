Two people dead, another critically injured in two-car Otago crash

The scene of a crash where two people died near Outram, Dunedin on Tuesday.

Two people are dead and another is critically injured after a crash near Dunedin.

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash on Huntly Rd near Outram, about 5.30pm on Tuesday.

Police said in a statement two people died at the scene. The road was closed and police urged motorists to avoid the area if possible. St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said one person was taken to Dunedin Hospital with critical injuries.