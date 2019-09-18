Truck and tractor driver dies in Otago double fatal

Steve Macnee died in a double fatality crash in the Otago township of Outram on Tuesday night.

A truck and tractor driver killed in a two-vehicle crash in Otago was known for his sense of humour, his former boss says.

Steve Macnee, who was in his 50s, died at the scene of the crash on Huntly Rd near Outram, about 5.30pm on Tuesday.

A Dunedin high school student also died at the scene.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Two people died at a crash site near Outram, while another person suffered critical injuries.

A former employer of Macnee, who lived in Waihola, between Dunedin and Milton, said Macnee was known for his sense of humour and was always accompanied by a dog whenever he drove trucks.

In recent years he had worked as a contracting driver for both trucks and tractors around Otago.

Just before the crash Macnee wrote on Facebook that he was "feeling special", in relation to a new tractor he was driving.

His employer declined to comment when contacted by Stuff on Wednesday afternoon.

A toppled sign, a broken fence and tyre marks ending with a single bouquet of flowers marks the scene of the double fatality.

Outram fire chief fire officer Stuart Casey said the crash was a "high speed impact with significant impact to both vehicles".

Another person, a 17-year-old man, was found "completely unresponsive" outside his vehicle, and was taken to Dunedin Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Casey said he understood the deceased had come from each vehicle.

The vehicles – Macnee's white VR Holden and a red ute which had flipped on its roof – were removed from the scene in the hours after the crash.

The local volunteer fire brigade was close to the crash scene, but one of the victims had to wait to be extracted by specialist Dunedin-based firefighters.

The crash site, at the intersection of Huntly Rd and Church Rd. was not known as a crash black spot.

Casey said he remembered another fatality at the site just before he started with the brigade over 20 years ago.

While Huntly Rd was busy with traffic between Outram and Berwick, Church Rd was a quiet gravel road with just a small number of properties.

It was controlled by stop signs, with one slightly obscured by foliage.

The cause of the crash was being investigated by the Serious Crash Unit.

A small number of mourners attended the scene on Wednesday morning. A signpost was uprooted in the crash, coming to rest near a transformer.