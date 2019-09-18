'Hangry' sushi stop for husband nets couple $1 million over sushi at mall food court

The winning $1 million Instant Kiwi ticket which was scratched over a meal of sushi in a Wellington food court.

A "hangry" hubby with a hankering for sushi has helped a Wellington woman win $1 million in a mall food court.

A Wellington couple won the $1m after they decided to stop for a snack of sushi at North City Mall in Porirua. They became millionaires while eating their meal.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said the couple was shopping at the mall for a birthday present when her husband became "hangry".

"So we decided to head to the food court for some lunch," she said.

While her husband lined up to buy sushi she headed to a nearby Lotto shop and bought two Instant Kiwi tickets to scratch while they ate. "One for me, and one for my husband."

Sitting down at the food court, the couple started digging into lunch while scratching her tickets.

"I like to scratch all the numbers on the ticket first to see if any match before revealing the prizes, it builds a bit of suspense that way.

"When I saw I had matched number 35 on the third line, I didn't think much of it. I kept scratching the rest of ticket to see if I had matched any others," said the woman.

The woman said she thought she might have won about $30.

"I scratched the prize panel and there was a very large number with a lot of zeros starring back at me. I nearly choked on my lunch."

.She said she showed the ticket to her husband to get a second opinion.

"He had no idea what I was talking about, but I think he knew from my reaction there was little chance I was going to keep sitting there eating my lunch," she said.

They gathered up their sushi and headed back to the store the woman had visited just 15 minutes prior to check their ticket.

"At that point, we both thought we might've won $100,000 — it hadn't even occurred to us to double check how many zeros there were, we had got so caught up in the excitement," the woman said..

After the music signalling a win played, it was confirmed they had won $1m. They did not finish their sushi, but did buy a bottle of sparkling wine from a nearby supermarket.

"We had actually planned a birthday celebration that night, so it worked out perfectly. We gathered all the family into the lounge, before spilling the news about our $1m win.

"There were a lot of hugs and a few tears. They couldn't believe that we had gone to the mall and come back with $1m."

Lotto does not release the exact date when winning tickets are collected, but the couple won the $1m earlier this month.

The winning ticket was sold at North City Lotto in Porirua.