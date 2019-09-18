Person trapped following serious crash
One person is trapped following a serious crash in north Waikato.
The single-vehicle crash happened about 12.45pm on Okaeria Rd near Maramarua Forest on Wednesday.
The vehicle rolled, trapping one person, a police statement said.
Diversions are in place at the intersection of SH2 and Okaeria Rd and the intersection of Okaeria and Kopuku roads.
Motorists should avoid the area.
A St John spokesman referred queries around the patient's condition to police.
1:25PM: Reports of a serious crash on Okaeria Rd, just off #SH2 between Mangatarata and Maramarua. Please follow directions of emergency services in the area. Some delays are likely. ^TP pic.twitter.com/j3piIbbvEl— NZTA Waikato/BoP (@NZTAWaiBoP) September 18, 2019
Stuff