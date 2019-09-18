Person trapped following serious crash

Diversions are in place at the intersection of SH2 and Okaeria Rd and the intersection of Kopuku and Okaeria roads.

One person is trapped following a serious crash in north Waikato.

The single-vehicle crash happened about 12.45pm on Okaeria Rd near Maramarua Forest on Wednesday.

The vehicle rolled, trapping one person, a police statement said.

Diversions are in place at the intersection of SH2 and Okaeria Rd and the intersection of Okaeria and Kopuku roads.

Motorists should avoid the area.

A St John spokesman referred queries around the patient's condition to police.