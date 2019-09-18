Auckland mayoral candidate John Tamihere uses Nazi slogan during debate

Auckland mayoral contender John Tamihere has been forced to defend his use of Nazi salute during a debate on Tuesday night.

Tamihere commented "sieg heil to that", after incumbent Phil Goff responded to a question from moderator Martyn Bradbury during the debate at Ponsonby's Chapel Bar.

Approached by Stuff, Tamihere initially denied making the comments.

"You go back and look at it – I didn't say 'Sieg heil to that' at all," he said.

Tamihere went on to indicate his comments were a way of criticising Goff's actions following a decision to bar controversial Canadian speakers Stefan Molyneux and Lauren Southern from an Auckland Council venue last year.

"My response was in regard to the way in which he bans people, or made out to ban people, from coming here to talk," he said.

"It's in that context."

Goff, along with Regional Facilities Auckland and Auckland Council, is being sued at Auckland High Court over Regional Facilities Auckland's (RFA) call to cancel Axiomatic Events' booking at Takapuna's Bruce Mason Centre.

Molyneux and Southern were set to speak at last August's event.

Goff, through Twitter posts and subsequent media interviews, initially indicated he made the decision to cancel Axiomatic's booking. He later admitted the decision was not his but said he supported it.

Auckland Live director Robbie Macrae eventually clarified the decision in a media statement sent about 30 minutes after Goff's first tweet.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Mayoral hopeful John Tamihere lobbed a Nazi salute into a debate with current mayor Phil Goff on Tuesday.

Security concerns around the "health and safety of the presenters, staff and patrons" were behind the the call to cancel Axiomatic Events' booking at Takapuna's Bruce Mason Centre for August 3, 2018, Macrae said.

Tamihere called Goff "a dictator" and said he used the Nazi salute to illustrate this.

"Simple as that ... in a debate that's what you can do," he said.

"When it gets very personal you've got to get personal back and that's the way it's going to go."

Tuesday night's exchange came after Goff was asked about the Auckland he would like his grandchildren to grow up in.

"I love this city for its diversity," he said.

"And we won't put up with the sort of nonsense that we get from racists coming into this country to tell us that multiculturalism doesn't work."

Tamihere responded: "I say sieg heil to that."

RICKY WILSON/STUFF John Tamihere has announced his transport policy.

His comment prompted Goff to quip: "Just like the Nazis?"

"What do you mean by that? That's weird," Goff went on.

Tamihere eventually proceeded, attacking Goff's "prepared speech".

"We all want a better Auckland, but to suggest that his gilded lily is working, it's just not true," he said.

"This city is in some significant difficulties and it needs some significant leadership to lead it out of it."

The New Zealand Jewish Council has been asked for comment.