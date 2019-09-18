Put your tick in my box, pleads council candidate

Bonnie Mager has gone for an unusual approach to attract votes in this year's local government elections.

You might call it campaign cringe but one candidate in Southland is livening up the local government elections with a satirical rap.

Bonnie Mager, 32, of Invercargill, has tongues wagging in the conservative south with her video promoting herself for a seat on Environment Southland.

During the video she points to her nether regions when inviting the public to put their "tick in my box".

A scene from Environment Southland candidate Bonnie Mager's promotional video.

The video is a spoof of "Dick in a box", a song by The Lonely Island comedy group.

READ MORE:

* I'm one of those millennials, here's why we should vote

"The idea came from a brainstorm with friends. We were looking at words that rhymed with tick and vote and came up with this play on words," Mager says.

Supplied Environment Southland candidate Bonnie Mager's promotional video ''put your tick in my box'' is being shared online.

Her whole election campaign is designed to be outside the norm.

"My billboards are not only 100 per cent recyclable, I decided to graffiti them myself before others could."

Feedback about her video, one of several she has posted, has been amazing, she says.

"Much better than I thought ... naturally I thought the idea was really funny and I spent a lot of time laughing at myself while editing the video."

Though her electioneering content is "quirky, silly and fun", she says she is not taking the mickey.

"I have taken this approach as I am attempting to engage young voters.

"People my age, and younger, don't typically engage with politics in a way that complements traditional campaigning, so I am attempting to reach potential voters in a modern way."

Mager, who has a bachelor of science in zoology and geography, is currently employed by the Invercargill City Council as the library's digital and communications manager.

She was part of the Invercargill city library team who came up with the idea for a Kardashian inspired photo which went viral around the globe.

"I was even in the photo – if you look closely you will see I play the part of Kylie Jenner."

She says she has not heard from her boss, Invercargill City Council chief executive Clare Hadley, about her latest video.

Hadley says the council does not comment on employment matters via the media.