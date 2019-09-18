Ministry considering intervention at prestigious Maori boarding school Te Aute College

In 2017, Stuff visited Te Aute College to see how it managed to stay open after previous Ministry of Education intervention.

Prestigious Maori boarding school Te Aute College is facing tough times again, with the Ministry of Education considering intervening in the school.

The Te Aute Trust Board confirmed to Stuff it had requested assistance from the Ministry of Education over "increasing concern about the board of trustees' recent performance".

The trust board is the proprietor of Te Aute College - which opened in 1854 - and responsible for the endowments it was established with.

The Anglican college, in Central Hawke's Bay, is famed for its strong rugby tradition and successful alumni, which includes Sir Howard Morrison, Sir Pita Sharples, Norm Hewitt and Piri Weepu.

However, it has been dogged by problems in the past - including a bullying culture, rising debts and falling role numbers.

Those issues were seen as largely behind the school in recent years.

Indelible Media Students of Te Aute College, in Central Hawke's Bay. The Ministry of Education is currently considering intervening in the school. (file photo)

Trust board chair Archbishop Don Tamihere said the most recent decision was not taken lightly, but was made because the board of trustees was not functioning as it should.

The trust board would work with the Ministry of Education to determine what would happen next, he said.

"We appreciate this might come as a surprise to the wider school community. However, it was done only with the school and its pupils' best interests at heart."

Deputy secretary for sector enablement and support for the Ministry of Education Katrina Casey said discussions were ongoing as to what the next step would be.

Indelible Media Principal of Te Aute College Shane Hiha says he is not in a position to comment. (file photo)

"The school is facing some challenges," she said.

"At this time no commissioner has been approved or appointed but we are discussing the issues with both the school proprietor and its board of trustees and we are assessing whether an intervention is needed."

All statutory intervention options were part of that consideration, she said.

"Should a decision be made to intervene we will work with the board and proprietor to ensure the school community is informed about what an intervention would look like and to minimise disruption for students." ​

An Education Review Office (ERO) report from 2003 raised serious concerns about bullying in the hostel, at the same time the school's management was struggling to contain its debt.

A report written by lawyer Dame Patsy Reddy, now the governor-general, in 2010 said, "The current financial state of Te Aute is serious."

Indelible Media Students of Te Aute College in the school's chapel. Established in 1854, it has produced a long list of successful alumni. (file photo)

In 2011 a a state-appointed commissioner was put in place. The school's financial woes were largely settled in 2013 when the Anglican Church resolved the debts.

Shane Hiha was later installed as principal of the school, and largely credited for improving its performance. When contacted this week, Hiha said he was not in a position to comment on the current situation.