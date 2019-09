The Heathcote River, near Cashmere Rd and Purau Tce, where a person nearly drowned on Wednesday.

A person is critically injured after nearly drowning in a Christchurch river.

Emergency services were called to the Heathcote River, near Cashmere Rd and Purau Tce, about 4.30pm on Wednesday.

Do you know more? Email reporters@press.co.nz

St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said one person was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition.