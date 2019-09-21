Family 'lost' after young mother-of-six suddenly dies in sleep

Grieving father Harley Kahukura, 33, of Alexandra, with his children Cordae, 11, Cartiea, 1, Tiara, 8, Belle, 6 weeks and Sophia, says he is lost without his fiance, Bonnie Avery, who died in her sleep.

Harley Kahukura was at work when he got a call from his daughter saying Mum hadn't woken up.

He rushed home to find paramedics trying to revive his fiancee, Bonnie Avery, as their six children waited on the couch downstairs.

After 40 minutes, they told him she was gone.

Avery, 29, died in her sleep at their Alexandra home on Wednesday morning. Their 11-year-old son had found her in bed after being drawn to the room by his 6-week-old sister Belle crying.

The couple, who left Christchurch after the earthquakes, had been together since they were teenagers and were due to marry in December, on Avery's 30th birthday.

Kahukura, 33, said Avery was the rock of the family.

"She was the strength, the voice, the person who would stand up and speak for the family and make sure the household was running properly.

Supplied Bonnie Avery, 29, lived for her family. She was "the strength, the voice, the person who would stand up and speak for the family", her fiance says.

"I was gutted that I wasn't here, and my children had to be part of that."

Avery always said she was going to die young, Kahukura said. When she was 13, her 32-year-old mother died of a heart attack.

Avery was also a cancer survivor. When she was 19 she had a tumour removed from her ribs and underwent chemotherapy.

"She had that feeling [she would die young], with her history and illness. She had a super strong spirit but her health hadn't been that good."

There were no signs Avery's health was failing before her death but she had mentioned a slight chest pain a few days earlier, Kahukura said.

They shrugged it off as she was used to a few "niggly pains" after the surgery to remove the tumour.

On the night before she died, the couple planned what they were going to do on Saturday for their daughter's birthday.

Jo McKenzie-McLean Harley Kahukura, 33, had been with his fiance, Bonnie Avery, since they were teenagers. The couple planned to marry on Bonnie's 30th birthday in December.

Family was everything to Avery, who grew up without her own mother in her early life. She was taken into foster care as a baby then returned to her mother when she was 8 years-old.

"In her younger years, all she wanted was to go home to her mum and when she finally got to, she didn't get enough time with her because she died. It destroyed her and created a lot of demons."

Having her own children healed those wounds, he said.

"She lost the bond between mother and daughter but now she is a mum and has kids, she was the head of the family and we were raising them being the best parents we could, doing everything we could for them.

"Family is absolutely everything to her."

Kahukura, a milkman, said he felt lost without her. With so many children to look after, he hadn't had time to sit down and process her death.

An hour after she died, he had to turn his thoughts to their newborn, he said. "Belle was fully breastfed. She is only 6 weeks-old.

"We pretty much had to go straight to thinking about Belle after Bonnie had passed and get her straight onto formula. Bonnie did everything for her."

Jo McKenzie-McLean/Stuff Toni Jarvis with his granddaughter Belle Avery-Kahukura whose mother Bonnie Avery died in her sleep on Wednesday morning.

The couple had decided Belle was to be their last child, and they were planning for their future. They wanted to buy their own home and take their kids on holiday.

On December 18, they were to marry in Queenstown. "It was supposed to be the start of our journey, our family was complete and we wanted to start making memories," Kahukura said.

"The main thing I think about is Bonnie losing her mum so young and how that affected her life, and knowing our children are about to go through the same thing."

Kahukura didn't know how he was going to cope. He worked seven days a week and while his father lived in Alexandra, the majority of his family and friends were still in Christchurch.

"I don't know what I'm going to do, with work, the children. I can't be two places at once and I need to work to provide for the family. I'm lost to be honest."

A Givealittle page has been set up to support the family.