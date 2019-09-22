Recycling decision likely to made be after election

Making a decision on the controversial Southland-wide recycling contract is likely to be one of the first tasks of the newly elected Invercargill City Council in October.

The issue was going to be on the agenda at the current council's final meeting of the term on Tuesday.

However, chief executive Clare Hadley says she witheld the item from the agenda after the Queenstown Lakes District Council received legal advice indicating a significant decision about its airport should not be made so close to the election.

Hadley said the council was now unlikely to make its decision on the recycling contract before the election.

Southland's three councils, Gore District, Southland District and Invercargill City, are split on the issue, with the city holding up the process.

In June, the two district councils voted for WasteNet's recommended provider, Smart Environmental, but the city council, in a split vote, rejected the recommendation and effectively sided with current provider Southland disAbility Enterprises, which hires people with disabilities.

Hadley said the three councils must all come to an agreement as to the outcome.

Hadley said there were two options – either award the contract to Smart Environmental or end the process.

﻿When it was suggested the city council had already made its decision, Hadley disagreed.

"The council made a decision not to adopt a recommendation but it didn't make a decision on what to do from there.

"It hasn't yet made its deliberate decision ... it was considering making that [on Tuesday] but I have witheld the item from the agenda."

When the Queenstown Lakes District Council was considering its airport decision, legal advice from Meredith Connell recommended such changes should only be considered outside the period immediately prior to the local body election.