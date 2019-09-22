West Coast and North Island set for heavy rain

A front forecast for the West Coast and lower North Island will bring heavy rain (file photo).

Heavy rain is set to drench the western South Island and lower North Island from tonight.

A MetService statement said a front was forecast to move north across the South Island on Sunday night and Monday, reaching the lower North Island early on Tuesday.

Rain warnings are in place for Fiordland, the Buller and Westland districts on the West Coast and the Tararua mountain range north of Wellington.

"People are advised to stay up to date with the latest forecasts in case any changes are made," the MetService said.

WARNINGS

Fiordland - 6 hours from 1:00 am to 7:00 am Monday

Buller and Westland north of Otira - 7 hours from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm Monday

Westland about south of Otira - 9 hours from 5:00 am to 2:00 pm Monday

Tararua Range - 8:00 pm Monday to 6:00 am Tuesday