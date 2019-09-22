Truck and car crash in Warkworth, north of Auckland, injures two

The crash happened on SH1, south of Warkworth.

Two people have been injured, one seriously, in a crash which has shut State Highway 1 north of Auckland.

Emergency services were called to the collision involving a truck and a car, near the intersection with Valerie Close, at around 1.55pm on Sunday.

A police spokesperson said initial indications showed one person was seriously injured, and another had moderate injuries.

The road has been closed, with diversions in place, and motorists have been advised to avoid the area.

A spokesman for Fire and Emergency NZ said two fire engines were at the scene. ​