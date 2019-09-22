Man stabbed in chest at Rotorua motel

Police were called to the hotel just after midday.

A man has been stabbed in the chest at A hotel in Rotorua.

Police and ambulance arrived at the Ace Motor Lode, on the corner of Sumner and Fenton St, around 12.05pm on Sunday where the victim was treated and taken to Rotorua Hospital.

The man received a single, two centimetre puncture wound, but it is still unknown what tool was used, Bay of Plenty Senior Sargent Herby Ngawhika said.

"The victim and the offender are known to each other. The offender is known [to police] but still to be located."

