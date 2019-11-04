Consent granted to put development on site of cherished Wainuiomata pub

Wainuiomata's Fitzroy Tavern could soon become the site of a 30 dwelling housing development after a resource consent was granted by the Hutt City Council.

A Wainuiomata pub's golden jubilee might not be at its current address as developers eye the site in a booming Hutt property market.

Resource consent for a 30 unit development was granted by the Hutt City Council on the 10,586 square metre site on The Strand where the Fitzroy Tavern has stood since 1970.

Bar owner Hayden Wilby said he wasn't aware of any development plans having been finalised however the strong property market meant the pub would likely have to have to move.

"In the current climate the land is very valuable. I'm confident [development of the site] will happen so we'll have to find somewhere else [eventually].

READ MORE:

* 'Next Steps Wainui' shows two housing options for prime Lower Hutt land

* Previously unfancied suburbs facing brunt of housing boom

* Wainuiomata cleanfill could create an 'environmental disaster' like Fox River

* Lower Hutt's new mayor has an Olympic sized problem to deal with

"That could be a year away or it could be 10 years away."

The Fitzroy was a community hub, playing regular host to functions and a host of weekly events, he said. The property is also home to the Wainuiomata Darts Association, a bottle store, restaurant and a takeaway.

The consent application was made by Urban Edge Planning on behalf of Bharat Dayal of Hutt Park Development Limited.

The plans show a mix of single and two storey semi-detached buildings containing a mix of three and four bedroom dwellings.

Wainuiomata, like the rest of the Hutt Valley, has experienced high demand for houses, which resulted in a 69.9 per cent increase in median house prices between the 2015 and 2018 October quarters.

MATTHEW TSO/STUFF The Fitzroy Tavern is due to celebrate 50 years in the Wainuiomata community next year.

Professionals real estate agent John Ross said demand for housing in Wainuiomata was unprecedented.

"Land is still relatively cheap [in Wainuiomata]. It still represents some of the best value in the Wellington region."

The Parkway Rise development, near the pub, recently sold the last of its 69 stage one lots off the plans, he said, and it wasn't uncommon for to get more than a dozen offers on existing homes.

Hutt City Mayor and Wainuiomata local Campbell Barry had a joint post-election celebration with councillors Keri Brown and Josh Briggs at the Fitzroy. He said the pub was an asset to the community. Despite a need for more housing he said it was important to have places like the Fitzroy to serve growing communities.

"We have a massive housing shortage [but we want] to make sure we have amenities to serve the local community."

Dayal was approached for comment but had not responded at the time of publishing.