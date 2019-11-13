SkyCity fire: Elevated airborne arsenic no major health risk, says Auckland Council

Workers at the SkyCity Convention Centre are demanding proof that their workplace is safe after the fire which burned for three days in central Auckland.

The air inside the smoke plume from the SkyCity fire in Auckland contained elevated levels of arsenic, zinc and black carbon, testing has found.

But Auckland Council says the levels measured by analysts at GNS Science were not likely to result in significant health impacts.

The council released a summary of results on Wednesday afternoon from the analysis of air quality collected during the convention centre fire.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Makeshift masks were a common sight in Auckland in the days after the fire.

Samples were taken from two sites overnight on October 22 and 23, the first and second day of the massive blaze on the roof of the unfinished centre.

One sample came from the council's Queen St monitoring station and another was taken near the SkyCity complex by Dr Joel Rindelaub, a research fellow at the Auckland University school of chemical sciences.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF A woman masks her face to protect herself from the acrid smoke.

The tests measured levels of PM10 (tiny airborne particles less than 10 microns across), which shot above national air quality standards for the first time in a decade the day day after the fire.

"This only occurred inside the smoke plume, and when public alerts were in place advising people to avoid exposure to the smoke," the council said in a statement.

"By Thursday and Friday, the air quality was back to normal."

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Pedestrians wear masks to protect themselves from the smoke.

GNS Science experts analysed the samples from both sites and found elevated levels of black carbon, zinc and arsenic within the smoke plume.

"These results were expected from a large building fire, as construction materials like bitumen, treated and untreated timber all release particulate matter when burned."

The levels of arsenic, which came from treated timber going up in flames, was not likely to result in significant health impacts given the relatively short time the levels were elevated.

The council recommended people take appropriate precautions with smoke from any fire, including making sure their homes were well ventilated, ensuring chimneys and fireplaces were regularly checked for safety, and by never burning treated timber.

Smoke could raise risk of stroke, lung cancer

The SkyCity fire sent tiny toxic particles into the lungs and blood vessels of Aucklanders exposed to the acrid black smoke, air quality scientists earlier said.

Those experts said the spike in particulate levels in Queen St air – to more than five times national air quality standards – could increase the risk of stroke, lung cancer and cardiovascular disease.

In the four days after the fire erupted on October 22, 100 people called Healthline following smoke exposure and 35 were referred to their doctor.

Bill Trompetter, a senior scientist at GNS and an air quality specialist, said negative health effects were a risk for some of those exposed to the choking smoke.

That was because levels of PM10 airborne particulates had shot high above the maximum daily average exposure levels.

"You can expect to see health effects in the long term and the short term," he said.

"Some people will be more vulnerable than others."

In his view, the situation in Auckland after the SkyCity fire was more serious than that which was experienced across the ditch, where smoke blanketed Sydney after yet more bush fires.