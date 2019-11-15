Rescue under way after car carrying five people crashes off Banks Peninsula cliff

Two people were seriously injured and three were moderately injured when their car crashed 100 metres off Port Levy-Pigeon Bay Rd, on Banks Peninsula, on Friday.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Port Levy-Pigeon Bay Rd, east of Diamond Harbour, about 12.10pm on Friday.

Police said two people had been seriously injured, while another three had suffered moderate injuries.

Martin van Beynen/Stuff St John and Fire and Emergency New Zealand helped rescue the five people from the crash.

The car landed on its roof about 100 metres from the road.

The road is closed while the police serious crash unit examines the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and delay travel if possible.

Martin van Beynen/Stuff The crash happened above halfway along Port Levy-Pigeon Bay Rd.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman said firefighters from Diamond Harbour were at the crash site, while a crew from central Christchurch and a specialist lines rescue team were still on the way.

St John said two rescue helicopters were sent to the scene and all five people from the vehicle were taken to Christchurch Hospital.

The crash happened about halfway along Port Levy-Pigeon Bay Rd, which is a steep and winding gravel road directly linking the coastal settlements of Port Levy and Pigeon Bay.