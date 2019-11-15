Large brawl involving teenagers breaks out at Auckland's Mission Bay

﻿

AMANDA SAXTON/STUFF Police remain at the scene after a large brawl broke out at Auckland's Mission Bay on Friday afternoon.

A large brawl involving about 100 teenagers broke out at an Auckland beach on Friday afternoon.

Police said they were called to reports of disorder involving a large number of teenagers on Tamaki Drive in Mission Bay around 3.30pm.

Despite police arriving, some of the teens continued to fight for a period of time.

"Police staff from throughout Auckland were called to assist and a number of arrests have been made for fighting in a public place.

"Police have been speaking to a number of people at the scene and the crowd has since dispersed."

Participants in the brawl described it as a "Southside versus Westside thing", involving "affiliated" high schoolers.

A teen from Ōtara said several people had been injured and that "people were pretty drunk".

"Someone got a bottle in the head, someone was punched in the eye, another got stomped pretty badly, eh."

The teen said students from high schools including Kelston Boys' High School , Ōtāhuhu College and Tangaroa College organised the gathering on social media. Year 11s, 12s and 13s had a day off on Friday, so decided to meet at Mission Bay from about 10am onwards.

"This is the drinking spot, the liquor spot," he said.

"We came to see what would happen ... we were for sure expecting this."

Alcohol was a factor in the fighting, and the teen admitted he was "still pretty intoxicated eh" at 5.45pm, waiting for a ride a home.

He said "maybe more" fights of this nature would be organised in the future.

A handful of police remained at the site at 6pm, along with sobering up teens and oblivious Aucklanders enjoying a sunny evening at the beach.

A staff member at a nearby restaurant said he saw a group of about 100 young people hanging around the Mission Bay fountain when police cars began to pull up.

The man said he wondered what was going on when groups within the large group started fighting with each other.

A number of police officers began trying to break up the teens fighting, which took about an hour.

He said he saw about six or seven people arrested and others were injured in the brawl.

Ambulances were also at the scene, he said.

Police vehicles, including three vans, were parked at the lines and along the median strip on Tamaki Drive, he said.

A staff member at a local cafe said he saw a large number of police vehicles in the area and about 30 officers trying to break up the crowds of people fighting.

He wasn't aware of exactly how many people were involved.

A police spokeswoman said officers were not immediately aware of any serious injuries and could not say exactly how many had been arrested.

"The matter has now been resolved, however police will remain in the area as a precaution."