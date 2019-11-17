Auckland vape shop burns down after car crashes into it

Fire crews were called to the blaze just after 3am.

A vape shop has been destroyed by fire after a car crashed into the building.

Fire and Emergency NZ was called at 3.05am to the fire inside VapeBox on Manukau Rd in Auckland's Epsom.

FENZ shift manager Daniel Reilly said when fire crews arrived the two-storey building was "well involved" in flames.

"The downstairs level is shops and the upstairs is flats so a search and rescue operation was carried out but no one was inside."

Reilly said the fire was "suspicious by nature" and fire investigators as well as police were looking into the circumstances.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics also attended the scene and treated two patients in a minor condition, but no one needed to be transported to hospital.

A worker at the store said he had no comment to make but confirmed a car had smashed through the front of the store, setting it on fire.

The fire had now been extinguished but a stand-by crew of firefighters remained on the scene.