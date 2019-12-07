Spotswood College: A school's year of challenges and change

Spotswood College principal Nicola Ngarewa talks about the first year of their student-centred curriculum. (First published December 2019)

Hacked and held for ransom, facing up to a serious health scare and losing a senior staff leader to another school are testing situations in their own right.

But try dealing with all three during the most transformative year in the history of New Plymouth's Spotswood College.

This year the decile 5 high school of nearly 800 students left behind the traditional, subject-driven timetable and launched into the education model known as DisruptED, which aims to give students the ability to take charge of their education and prepare them for the future of work.

The curriculum shake-up was initially met with some trepidation from students and the school community but it was hardly a bolt out of the blue.

Spotswood College's board of trustees had turned its mind to the need to do things differently and the shift to the new learning model involved months of behind the scenes preparation and consultation, led by its senior leadership team.

The result is a revamped curriculum that incorporates community and cultural activities into the school day, along with STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) classes, which students pick and choose from to match their interests or strengths.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF Spotswood College principal Nicola Ngarewa has spoken candidly about the challenges the school faced in its radical year of change, including her own serious health scare.

It might use the same classrooms but the methodology is radically different to the traditional reading, writing and arithmetic approach that channelled students along a small selection of relatively strict paths. It's so radical just a handful of the country's 376 secondary schools use the model, but plenty are watching how the early adoptees fare.

Trying to explain exactly what DisruptED involves is not simple. But, as an example, next year senior students at Spotswood can take the Crime Bites course, where they work towards NCEA geography, psychology and mathematics through the study of local, urban and global crime. This sees a new "subject" being used to tackle three distinct subjects that would usually be taught in isolation from each other.

The programme, the school's 2020 handbook states, is supported through seminars with the Police and psychologists to really bring their learning to life.

READ MORE:

* Taranaki high school's move to transform education as we know it

* Community key part of classroom learning for New Plymouth's Spotswood College student

* Future focused education at Taranaki high school takes flight

* The realities of working on curriculum's cutting edge

The ambitious programme has not been without its hurdles, college principal Nicola Ngarewa reveals.

The first of a trio of trials began in January, when two weeks out from launching the bring-your-own-device, future-focused education programme, the school's system was hacked and the information held for ransom.

It cost the school a lot of money to fix. But on the flip side it forced them to forge ahead.

"Within that challenge we had to create opportunities," Ngarewa says.

"That really accelerated, out of necessity, our capability and our need to be digitally fluent."

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF 2020 and beyond is looking bright for Spotswood College, as principal Nicola Ngarewa and her team continue to embed the changes which have transformed the school.

Once over that stressful start, the next came in term three, when Ngarewa was out of action for six weeks following emergency surgery.

Now fully recovered, she just wants to get on with things. But during her unplanned absence, her team had to step up and steer the ship and they did.

She says it reinforced her beliefs in the strengths of her team and also the sense of commitment and collaboration they have to the kaupapa of the college's new direction.

The most recent test came with the impending departure of deputy principal Martyn Knapton, who has been appointed to lead Whakatane High School as its new principal next year.

Ngarewa says the school was proud of Knapton's move, as a key part of the philosophy which underpins its ethos revolves around growing a pool of future-focused educational leaders.

She says as a school, they were able to conquer the challenges which could have derailed the momentum of change.

"They were the perfect circumstances for the whole thing collapsing."

She credits the school community, the staff and students for this year's successes and says she feels privileged to get the support she has this year.

The "proof has been in the pudding", she says, and there has been significant shifts in terms of the learning within the school, along with its culture and connectivity.

She cites the fact there have been no exclusions from the college this year, crediting this to the commitment to finding a way to respond to students rather than see them exit the school system.

"That's a huge shift in thinking."

Part of the recipe for that is the strong relational base which has been building at the school, based on care and collaboration.

"I honestly don't think schools can underestimate the power of kindness."

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF 2019 at Spotswood College has been a year to remember for Keegan Joe, Larissa Wilkinson and Zara Erol-Watt.

Culture of care

﻿The care and concern offered by the school is something students Zara Erol-Watt, Larissa Wilkinson and Keegan Joe thinks matters most about the school.

While they have flourished under the new curriculum, they agree it would mean nothing without the positive relationships which exist between staff and students.

"It's about the people," Keegan said.

This includes ongoing support and encouragement, as well as having trust and faith placed in their abilities. Like a whānau, they have each others' backs.

Both Keegan and Larissa have finished at Spotswood College now, and are bound for university in 2020.

Larissa has enrolled in a law and commerce degree at Victoria University in Wellington, while Keegan heads south to Otago University on an academic scholarship where he will study quantity surveying.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF Head student Larissa Wilkinson is heading to university in 2020 but her final year at Spotswood College had a real impact on her.

They say their final year has helped set the pathway for their next educational steps.

For Larissa, the transition to the new curriculum was a shock, but to her the "biggest challenge has been the biggest benefit."

It gave her confidence to trust her own instincts and while there was an initial feeling of being thrown in the deep end, the support which kicked in straight away from the teachers really helped.

She initially considered a career in engineering, but her passion for mooting (the oral presentation of a legal issue or problem against an opposing counsel and before a judge) was stoked at school this year, along with an interest in business, and both experiences swayed her decision.

​"It's like you combine school with your own passions."

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF For departing student Keegan Joe, the flexibility of the future-focused education is what he enjoyed the most.

Keegan agrees and says the way the school operates encourages students to find their own pathway.

It is that flexible approach to learning that he enjoyed most.

Zara, who returns as a Year 10 student next year, says secondary school is working for her at the moment.

"It has widened my vision and my knowledge."

She believes the STEAM programme will continue to improve next year and her fellow students' understanding of it will grow over time.

The 14-year-old will be part of the Star programme next year, after being shoulder tapped to sign up - a reflection of her talent on the football pitch.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF Year 9 student Zara Erol-Watt will join Spotswood College's Star sports academy next year.

The Star academy programme, a scheme to keep talented sports people in the region while also focusing on academic achievement, will take flight in 2020, along with the Koru initiative which looks to develop the skill base of top teen innovators.

Zara has her sights set on representing New Zealand as a footballer and now has the opportunity to realise that dream while still living in her hometown.

For Ngarewa, the fact her school community not only survived, but thrived this year is something that makes her proud.

She says NCEA results, which are due out mid-January, are a key part of measuring success but it is equally important to look beyond that and consider academic and personal excellence as well as helping equip young people with skills to navigate a rapidly changing world.

Looking ahead to 2020, there will be an ongoing focus on developing significant partnerships between the school and the wider community, along with a focus on creating diverse teaching spaces, she says.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF 2020 looks bright for Spotswood College, with its biggest intake of Year 9 students in recent memory.

The redevelopment of the college, which will physically transform the look of school is in the pipeline, and the long-awaited rebuild of the school gym is nearing completion.

But the work within the classrooms and out in the community will continue too as the college transitions from the radical shake-up phase to what will become its new normal.

"Last year we were selling a vision and a bit of a dream and next year we are selling something more concrete."







