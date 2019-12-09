Primary school children vaping backs need for action, principals say

Health officials have yet to fault specific e-cigarette device as potential cause in outbreak of major health problems.

Nelson school principals are criticising delays to regulation of the vaping industry, after children at a primary school were caught with a vaping device.

The president of the Hieke-Nelson Principals' Association, Peter Verstappen, said the incident happened at a local primary school last month.

"A child turned up with a vape that he took from home ... and was discovered trying to experiment with it with some of his friends."

Verstappen couldn't recall students having ever taken cigarettes into school, in his 12 years as principal at two primary schools.

READ MORE:

* Juul stops selling mint, its top e-cigarette flavour

* Waikato principal pushes for stronger vaping rules

* Vaping industry fears over-regulation could see growth go up in smoke​

Nelson principals were concerned that vaping products were being marketed as harmless alternatives to smoking.

"The message about cigarettes has been heard fairly loud and clear, but vaping is not seen in the same light at all at this point."

N/A School principals in Nelson are calling for faster action to regulate the vaping industry. They say students at primary school age have been caught trying to experimenting with vaping, and are concerned vaping is seen as a harmless alternative to smoking.

Nearly half of students spoken to by Stuff outside a Nelson high school said they had tried vaping.

While some said they did not think many students used e-cigarettes consistently, a 15-year-old said most of her friends did. Some were trying to quit, she said.

Alden Williams/Fairfax NZ President of the Hieke-Nelson Principals' Association Peter Verstappen says primary school children were caught trying to experiment with a vaping device last month.

​Broadgreen Intermediate principal, Pete Mitchener, said there were reports of a small number of intermediate students vaping outside of school.

A number of "trendy" vaping shops had opened in the area, and better education about the risks of vaping was needed sooner rather than later, he said.

"Until we know where that sits, and what the actual evidence shows, it's going to be a very difficult one to police and to discuss even with the students."

MARTIN DE RUYTER Principal of Broadgreen Intermediate SchoolPete Mitchener says there have been reports of a small number of students vaping on the way to and from school.

Principal of Waimea College in Richmond, Scott Haines, believed the Government should be moving faster.

"E-cigarettes are being targeted at our young people through advertising and through the creation of palatable flavours that are attractive to young people," Haines said.

"While these products are considerably less harmful than tobacco and other drugs, they are none-the-less harmful.

"It's seemingly too easy for our young people to get their hands of the stuff, and to be using it with a view that it is harmless."

A staff member at one of the three vaping shops that opened in Nelson CBD in the last 18 months, said they only served people over 18.

But other retailers had pointed out that that was not a legal requirement, he said.

Joseph Johnson Vaping retailers spoken to by Stuff in Nelson say they only serve people over the age of 18, with one store saying it has banned four underage teenagers with fake IDs in as many weeks.

The assistant manager at another shop said it had a strict policy of only serving people over the age of 18.

Robert Hughes said the store had banned four teenagers who had come in with fake IDs in the last month, and handed copies of altered drivers' licences to police.

He welcomed regulation of vaping in public places like restaurants and cafes, but felt banning vaping flavours would be going too far.

"I'm talking mango, berry, things that aren't aimed at kids."

He feared restricting flavours to tobacco, menthol and mint would put off adults who were vaping to stop smoking cigarettes.

Many ex smokers didn't like those flavours because they reminded them of smoking tobacco, he said.

MARTIN DE RUYTER Principal of Waimea College Scott Haines questions why the Government isn't acting more promptly to regulate the vaping industry.

More than 30 principals signed an open letter to Associate Health Minister Jenny Salesa last week, saying the fact that the Smoke-free Environments Amendment (vaping) Bill had not yet been introduced in the House, meant there was still no accountability for vaping manufacturers to ensure their devices were only used by adult smokers.

Salesa said a year ago that that legislation would be introduced this year to restrict the way vaping products were displayed in shops and possibly ban vaping in bars, restaurants and workplaces.

She said she shared the public's frustration about the delays, but amending the legislation was no small task, and it was important to get it right.

Information on the Ministry of Health website said expert opinion was that vaping products were much less harmful than smoking tobacco, but not completely harmless.

Vaping products were intended for smokers only, with evidence growing that vaping could help people to quit smoking, the ministry said.

The products were attracting very few people who had never smoked into regular vaping, it said.

Tony Dejak School principals say regulation of the vaping industry needs to be fast-tracked to protect children. Vaping retailers fear banning flavours other than tobacco, menthol and mint would put off adults who are using vaping to quit smoking.