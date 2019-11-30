Shrapnel leaching toxic lead into Christchurch terror attack victims' blood

Ahmede Yesuf, 28, was shot in the back in the March 15 terrorist attack at Al Noor mosque in Christchurch. He now has high levels of lead in his bloodstream.

Survivors of the Christchurch terror attack are facing a new threat: lead poisoning from shrapnel.

Thirty-three people are living with bullet fragments in their bodies following the March 15 shootings at two mosques because it was deemed too risky to remove.

Two have shown toxic levels of lead in their blood, 30 have "elevated levels", and one is overseas and yet to be tested, Christchurch Hospital head of trauma Chris Wakeman said.

Sheikh Hasan Rubel – who suffered internal damage after being shot three times in the leg and recently-discovered shrapnel in his jaw – said his lead levels were "a bit high", at more than 1.9 micromole per litre (umol/L).

SUPPLIED An X-ray shows the schrapnel still trapped in Ahmede Yesuf's body.

Lead levels above 0.48umol/L become a notifiable condition. High levels can cause neurological changes like mood changes and memory impairment and stomach problems. In later stages symptoms may develop in the blood, kidneys, bones, heart and reproductive systems and may, in extreme cases, cause death.

Rubel believes his high levels may be affecting his mental health.

The 34-year-old will have surgery on Friday to remove a "big chunk from my jaw" where one shrapnel fragment sits.

"I think that will reduce some toxic level."

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Sheikh Hasan Rubel - who was injured in the mosque attacks - has high levels of lead in his body from the shrapnel.

He had fragments in two other places.

Wakeman said testing began when lead was identified in some patients.

None were considered to be showing symptoms, but it was hard to determine due to lead poisoning symptoms being "very non-specific".

There was limited literature available, but one of the country's most experienced trauma surgeons, Ian Civil, advised the Christchurch team he only ever saw one bullet-wounded patient in his career where lead caused problems, Wakeman said.

The victims would likely be tested every three months for five years. They would remove shrapnel if symptoms showed and it was considered safe to do so.

"Was it cheap, third-world ammunition with high quantities of lead? I don't know".

Shrapnel littering Ahmede Yesuf's body is leaching lead into his blood.

The 28-year-old is in constant pain from the wounds he suffered during the attack on Al Noor mosque, which left him with a 45-centimetre metal rod in his right leg.

He was shot in the back, and the bullets shattered his right leg. He has spent nine months trying to recover from the physical wounds, then was told about the lead poisoning risk.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Shrapnel littering 28-year-old Ahmede Yesuf's body is leaching lead into his blood.

The first test showed 1.98umol/L, then a month later it was 2.04umol/L of lead in his blood that he said had "symptoms showing".

"It's not a good sign because it can be very, very dangerous".

He had lost his appetite, had regular headaches, and "sharp pain through my body and not in an injured area".

It was hard to be sure, but "it may be the lead doing it".

Mustafa Boztas has shrapnel in his liver, after he was shot in the leg then pretended to be dead on the ground inside the Masjid Al Noor.

He was only now sleeping better, after deep vein thrombosis in his right leg made his legs "tingle" at night if he lay still for more than an hour.

A couple of months ago he went to the Dunedin Hospital emergency department because his shrapnel was pulsing, "kicking like a baby", and causing sharp pains.

"I got really worried, it was pumping hard."

He was told it was simply the shrapnel moving to muscle, and was relieved to hear his lead level was low.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Mustafa Boztas, 21, says shrapnel causes him ongoing pain.

Canterbury University professor of toxicology Ian Shaw said lead poisoning from bullets was relatively unresearched.

Lead poisoning – which in bullets would be inorganic lead – could cause anaemia in someone with sudden high levels, and neurological damage over long-term exposure.

Lead levels increasing over a month would "worry me a lot", but treatment was complicated. Chemicals could be used to lower levels in blood, but that wouldn't stop continued exposure from shrapnel.

A 2012 US National Library of Medicine journal article on the topic says lead intoxication caused by bullets or projectiles lodged in the human body is an "under-diagnosed condition, that can be fatal if not recognised".

Gunshot patients in Colombia, South America, had shown subtle symptoms like unexplained anaemia, gastro-intestinal discomfort and abdominal cramps, and severe signs included changes in behaviour and neurological status, nephropathy, and unexplained death, it says.