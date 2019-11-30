High costs likely to scupper Nelson's Women's Cricket World Cup bid

Nelson has successfully hosted a series of international cricket matches at Saxton Field in recent years, including the T20 match between New Zealand and England in November.

Nelson's chances of hosting matches in the 2021 Women's Cricket World Cup look to have been scuppered by the magnitude of the costs required for a successful bid.

Nelson Cricket chairwoman Nettles Lamont broke the news of the failed bid to patrons at the Nelson Cricket Annual General Meeting on November 18.

Lamont said she had found out earlier in the month from the International Cricket Council (ICC) company organising the tournament there was "almost a zero per cent chance of Nelson hosting world cup matches".

"It's a shame because there's something like 180 million people who will be tuning in to watch the Women's World Cup, and what a wonderful showcase it would have been to show off Nelson to the world – that is unlikely to be happening now."

The bid was put forward by the Nelson City Council, in collaboration with the Nelson Regional Development Agency and Nelson Cricket.

NRDA chief executive Mark Rawson said while a lot of time and effort had been put into the bid process, the level of investment required was simply beyond the funds available.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF NRDA chief executive Mark Rawson said there would need to be significant investments in temporary infrastructure for Saxton Field to meet the standards for a World Cup ground.

Rawson said to secure rights just for Nelson to be used as a training facility would have used up their entire event fund for two years – requiring greater public investment than it would to secure an All Blacks test.

"If we wanted to actually host games, with no guarantee of hosting what you would call Tier One nations, there would have been an additional cost on top of that," Rawson said.

"We would love nothing more than better utilisation [of Saxton Field] and to get more cricket here, and the growth of women's cricket is becoming greater in the region – but at the end of the day it was a simple economic decision."

Rawson said there were a different set of requirements regarding temporary infrastructure put forward from the ICC, compared to previous events with NZ Cricket.

"I was genuinely surprised, I would expect a higher level for sure, but not by the amounts they were talking about."

Rawson said there had been other issues to contend with, including a short timeframe to put the bid together, and some upheaval within Nelson Cricket due to the resignation of general manager David Leonard in September.

With the transitional issues going on at Nelson Cricket and a T20 international to prepare for, the onus for preparing the bid had fallen mainly on the NRDA and council.

However, Rawson said regardless of those issues there was no getting around the financial impediments to the bid.

"It wouldn't have any impact ... I would have thought it would have been an irresponsible use of that money to go to that level."

Lamont said it appeared there had been some level of communication breakdown between Nelson Cricket and the council regarding the bidding process.

She said the decision to inform stakeholders of the situation at the AGM was about establishing "an air of transparency" within the organisation.

"There's been no secret that Nelson Cricket has gone through its Annus Horribilis this year, and our supporters and clubs needed to know the extent of where we were at and where we were going, and I don't think being less than transparent is good for any entity.

"It was in that vein that we undertook this discussion with our member clubs – we don't operate as a silo, we want people on board and working collaboratively."

Lamont said while it was unlikely the bid could be salvaged at this stage, she hoped it would result in better communications between council and Nelson Cricket in the future.

"I think going forward we've made it really clear we want to work collaboratively with council on all future bids.

"It's been a difficult time, we've had a tough year, but we're looking to rebuild and bring Nelson Cricket into a good position."