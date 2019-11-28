Teen dead and another three injured following crash in Christchurch

Fire crews at the scene of the fatal crash on Summit Rd in Christchurch's Port Hills on Wednesday night.

At least six people tried frantically to rescue those trapped inside a car after it crashed down a bank and caught fire in Christchurch's Port Hills.

Emergency services were called to the fatal crash on Summit Rd, near the Victoria Park car park and the Dyers Pass Rd intersection, about 11pm on Wednesday.

It is understood a 17-year-old died, with another three teenagers suffering critical, serious and moderate injuries and were taken to Christchurch Hospital.

Jonathan Guildford/Stuff Summit Rd was closed on Thursday morning following the fatal crash.

Eye witness Kevin Clark was driving along Summit Rd towards the Sign of the Kiwi when he saw smoke and flames coming from a car which had left the road and careered several metres down a bank.

"It was right on that bend, it's a horrible corner as it is. I've always taken it stupidly slow because I've always thought people [will] go off it if they go too quick around it."

He was then stopped by a group of about six people asking for a knife to help rescue the people trapped inside the car.

Clark gave them a craft knife he had in the back of his car before the group ran back to continue their attempts to rescue those trapped.

"All of the people there were trying to put out the fire and doing all they could to help the people out. It was good to see actually."

Jonathan Guildford/Stuff Harry Ell track was closed on Thursday morning.

About 10 minutes later emergency services showed up, Clark said.

A Christchurch City Council spokesman confirmed both Thompsons Track and Harry Ell Track were closed because of the crash.

He said the tracks would be closed until at least 3pm.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman Darryl Ball said two crews from Governors Bay and Spreydon attended the crash.

He said the crews used specialist rescue equipment to free one of the people from the vehicle.

He could not comment further and referred questions to police.

The crash happened less than three hours before a second serious crash.

A person was flown to Christchurch Hospital with serious injuries after the car they were in hit a power pole in Cust, North Canterbury, about 1.30am.

Nationally, 303 people have died on the roads so far this year – 38 less than the same time last year. Of those, 43 have come from crashes on Canterbury roads.