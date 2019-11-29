Shane Jones calls on Ngai Tahu for support in fight with Australia

Government minister Shane Jones, speaking in Invercargill this week, has urged iwi across the country to support a campaign to secure international property rights over the manuka name.

And it appears the iwi is getting on board, with a Southland kaumatua saying it has put in a "significant amount of money" to protect the brand.

The government has allocated nearly $6 million to the Manuka Honey Appellation Society which has launched a campaign to stop Australian beekeepers marketing their products as manuka honey.

The society is bidding to secure international property rights.

Jones, in Invercargill on Thursday for a Provincial Growth Fund announcement, used the opportunity to seek the support of Ngai Tahu and the remaining New Zealand iwi.

"The Ngai Tahu people in the audience, we need you to stand up ... manuka is in your Treaty of Waitangi settlement, but Manuka is a kaupapa that can expand the wealth for all New Zealanders," he said.

"If you are willing to put money into quite a risky venture, growing manuka honey, let's go out into the world and defend the brand equity associated with that exclusive term, manuka, which is an Aotearoa term."

He urged the Ngai Tahu people to tell their leaders that he wanted everyone paddling the waka in the same direction, including other iwi across the country.

Jones has previously told RNZ the manuka brand and the manuka tree does not belong to any single Maori tribe and if they continue to indulge in regional disputes overseas countries including Australia will take advantage and purloin the majority of the wealth.

Jones said people living in Tasmania in Australia believed the term, manuka, was their term.

When he was a boy manuka was called tea tree.

"[Now] it's a high value, highly revered type of tree called manuka where we can create oil-based products and honey based products."

Jones said he been criticised in the Australian press for convincing the government to put $6m into the international property rights fight.

"I said to them, you stop sending your gangs back to New Zealand and I will treat you with better respect."

Ngai Tahu kaumatua Michael Skerrett took to the podium after Jones spoke in Invercargill and indicated the iwi was up for the fight.

Ngai Tahu had recently passed a resolution to put in a significant amount of money in protecting the brand, he said.

"Protecting this brand is really important."

Ngai Tahu had invested heavily in honey and had "three bad years".

Ngai Tahu Holding's owned Oha Honey LP reported a net deficit of $62.4 million this year.