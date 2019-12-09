Fire restrictions loom for dry Marlborough

Principal rural fire officer for Marlborough and Kaikoura John Foley said Marlburian's can expect fire restrictions before Christmas.

Marlburians will face pre-Christmas fire restrictions and authorities are urging rural residents to take precautions to minimise the chances of a big blaze.

Principal rural fire officer for Marlborough and Kaikōura John Foley said fire restrictions would start from December 20, and people should not have an open fire or use certain machinery when it's too hot.

"Mowing in the heat and driving through long dry grass on a four wheeler, isn't something people should be doing because they are a good source of ignition," Foley said.

When the ground was hot and dry, hot exhaust from machinery could ignite dry grass which could be disastrous, Foley said.

He said the best time for people to do their lawns was early in the morning, when it was cooler.

In February this year, the third largest wildfire in New Zealand's history flared-up in Nelson's Pigeon Valley. The fire was accidentally sparked by an agricultural contractor using a disc plough on a rocky paddock.

Rahul Bhattarai / Stuff Marlborough firefighters got to the scene of a grass fire on time, avoiding a possible catastrophe.

The fire quickly spread onto a steep hillside of young pines and it was out of control for days, covering more than 2300 hectares of forest, property and pastures.

To avoid a similar catastrophe Foley said now was a good time for people to cut dry grasses which could minimise fuel for wildfires.

Piles of debris should also be burned - with caution - before the restrictions begin.

RAHUL BHATTARAI/STUFF A two-week old fire flared up due to heat and wind because the fire hadn't been completely out. \

"Once they have done their burning, they need to ensure that the fire is completely out - either by using a shovel or pouring water into it," he said.

Last week in Marlborough, heat and wind flared up a two-week old fire that had not been completely put out.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF The best time to trim grass in summer is early in the morning.

This prompted a warning to people to check their fires were completely out.

The fire warnings come as NIWA reported Marlborough's first active "hot spot" of soil dryness in early November on the east coast.

Additional decreases in soil moisture levels are expected for Marlborough this week which would likely result in the strengthening and expansion of current hotspots in Marlborough.

"Due to the recent soil moisture decreases in the eastern South Island, hotspots are now in place from the east coast of Marlborough to the Hurunui District," said NIWA.