Severe thunderstorm a possibility over large part of North Island

A large part of the North Island was likely to be hit by thunderstorms today.

On Friday morning Metservice said thunderstorms were expected to develop over an area including Waikato, Waitomo, Taumarunui, Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, Taupo, Gisborne, Hawke's Bay and Taihape between 1pm and 9pm on Friday.

"These thunderstorms are likely to bring localised heavy rain of 10 to 25mm per hour and hail 10 to 20 mm in diameter," Metservice said.

People in the affected areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and monitor for possible Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, Metservice said.

There was a moderate risk some of these thunderstorms could become severe producing localised downpours of 25 to 40mm per hour, it said.

"Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips. Driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain".

