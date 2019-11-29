Two people seriously injured in dog attack

Numerous police vehicles were at the Melville house in Hamilton where a woman and young child was seriously injured by a dog.

Two people have been seriously injured in a dog attack in Melville.

Police were called to the Hamilton address on Yvonne Street about 9pm.

A woman and young child were taken to Waikato Hospital with serious injuries, Waikato senior sergeant Simon Cherry said.

The dog involved in the incident was a pit bull, Cherry said.

It is not yet known what will happen to the dog, or if charges will be laid against anyone, Cherry said.

About five police cars and multiple police officers could be seen outside the house on the quiet suburban street on Friday night.

An ambulance and a dog control vehicle was also there.

A woman could be heard crying and seen saying goodbye to the dog before it was driven away by dog control.