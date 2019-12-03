Massive Auckland car lot fire was sparked by single cigarette

A car lot was on fire in Mt Wellington, Auckland.

A huge blaze which erupted in an Auckland car lot was sparked by a single cigarette dropped below a deck, a fire investigator has found.

The fire erupted on November 2 at Import Vehicle Compliance and Repairs in Carbine Rd.

Cars were engulfed in flames as thick black smoke billowed over Mt Wellington.

SUPPLIED The blaze sent black smoke billowing over Auckland.

Every last car on the lot was destroyed.

READ MORE: Huge fire on car lot

A Fire and Emergency NZ staff member concluded the blaze was accidental, according to an incident report obtained by Stuff under the Official Information Act.

They found the fire was probably caused by a discarded cigarette dropping down under a wooden deck and into a pile of litter and debris.

That pile would have smouldered slowly before catching alight and spreading to the lot, according to the incident report.

Nobody was injured in the fire.

The owner has been approached for comment.