Power out in central Auckland, school closed, after car hits power pole, driver flees

An early morning car crash took out power on Sandringham road

A central Auckland school is closed on Tuesday after an early morning crash cut power to surrounding areas.

Police said a vehicle hit a power pole at the intersection of Sandringham Rd and Mars Ave, in Sandringham around 4.30am.

Nearby streets including Patterson St, Grove Rd, Jason Ave, Mars Ave and Oxton Rd remain without power with restoration expected at 5pm, Vector said.

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF Power was out streets surrounding Sandringham Rd because of the crash.

Sandringham Rd, between St Lukes and Balmoral roads and Tranmere Rd, is closed to motorists.

Staff at nearby Edendale Primary School took to social media to say it had no electricity and was closed for the day.

Supplied A local resident heard the crash from his home nearby and said it was "loud".

About 715 students attend the school, its Facebook page said.

Two people who were in the vehicle when it crashed fled the scene on foot, a police spokeswoman said.

Officers are still trying to locate them.

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF The power transformer fell onto the vehicle after the early morning crash.

Power lines were down across the road and there was a diversion at Shorewell St, the spokeswoman said.

One local resident said he heard the crash. He lives a block over and the power was out there.

"It was loud," he said.

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF Part of Sandringham Rd is closed because of the crash.

It's the second time in six months that same pole has been hit, he continued.

A worker managing traffic said they got called out at 6.30am.

The immediate area was without power, he said.

A man who worked in the area said he came across the crash around 7am.

He spoke to the traffic control workers who told him police wanted people to keep an eye out for anyone running away as the occupants of the vehicle had fled.

A Vector spokeswoman said it was responding to a power outage caused by a car hitting a pole.

Vector said it remotely redirected power flows to the majority of customers within an hour of the outage, but said power isn't expected to be fully restored until 5pm.

"The crew has had to bring specialist rock-breaking equipment on to the site in order to make the necessary repairs.

"We urge the public to stay safe on the roads and take extra caution around any electrical equipment that has been damaged. Network equipment should always be treated as live and if they see them damaged or down following incidents like this, people should keep away and call us on 0508 VECTOR."

Auckland Transport advised motorists to follow directions of emergency services on scene or avoid the route.