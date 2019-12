Police are attending a crash on Queen Elizabeth II Dr in Christchurch (file photo).

A person is trapped after a two-car crash on a busy arterial Christchurch road.

Emergency services were called to Queen Elizabeth II Dr just before 8.30am on Tuesday.

A police spokeswoman said the road between Burwood and Marshland Rds would be closed while a person was rescued from one of the cars.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area.

St John has been approached for comment.

