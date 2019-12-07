Car v train: Two people die in fatal Morrinsville crash

The twisted remains of the vehicle are moved from the scene of the crash on Saturday morning.

Two people have died in a crash between a train and a car at the intersection Piako Rd and State Highway 26 near Morrinsville.

Police were told about the crash about 4.10am Saturday.

SH26 is closed between Matuku Rd and Avenue Rd while police investigate the cause of the crash.

Mark Taylor Emergency services clearing the scene of the crash on Saturday morning.

Diversions are in place, and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

NZTA DETOUR ROUTES:

- Motorists travelling toward Morrinsville from Hamilton should turn right onto Kuranui Rd at Motumaoho, then left onto Avenue Rd and right onto SH26.

- Motorists travelling from Morrinsville toward Hamilton should left onto Avenue Rd at Morrinsville, right onto Kuranui Rd and left onto SH26.

- Motorists travelling to and from Piako should use Matuku Rd, Hangawera Rd and Studholme St.