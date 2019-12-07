Tourists killed in triple fatal crash near Kaikōura

A family of five were on holiday in New Zealand when they collided with a truck near Kaikōura, Stuff understands.

Three people died and two were critically injured in the crash on State Highway 1, between Station and Kiwa roads, about 3.10pm on Friday.

It is understood the two critically injured patients were both teenagers and rescue helicopters flew one to Christchurch Hospital and the other to Wellington Hospital.

The teenager in Wellington Hospital remained in a critical condition at 9.30am on Saturday. A condition update on the other teenager was not yet available.

Tasman road policing team leader Grant Andrews said on Friday the crash was a "horrendous tragedy" for all involved.

It was too early to determine the cause and serious crash investigators were at the scene, he said.

Joelle Dally/Stuff Traffic is backed up on State Highway 1 between Kaikōura and Blenheim after a serious crash involving a car and a truck.

Two Kaikōura fire crews used cutting equipment to free passengers from the car.

Kaikōura fire chief Ian Walker said on Saturday crews removed the bodies from the car about 8pm on Friday.

He could not comment further on the cause of the crash.

Kaikōura resident Baz Hayward said he did not witness the crash, but was about eight cars behind it.

It happened on the straight stretch of SH1, he said.

He later spoke to the truck driver and said he was "pretty cut up".

"It'll hit him tonight that's for sure."

Kiwi Concrete director Jonny Francis confirmed the truck involved in the crash was a Road Metal truck from its Kaikōura branch.

"Our deepest sympathies are with the family and friends of those involved in this tragic incident. We're supporting our staff and working closely with the police with their investigation."

According to NZ Transport Agency crash data, there have been 11 crashes on the stretch of SH1 between Station and Kiwa roads since January 2000. Two of those have been serious, while the rest have either resulted in minor or no injuries.

So far this year, 315 people have died on New Zealand roads. Forty-eight of those have come from fatal crashes in Canterbury, which is two more than the same time last year.