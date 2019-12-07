Rescuers carry injured man out of Canterbury bush

A rescue mission has been underway since Friday when a Personal Locator Beacon was activated near Benmore Hut.

Rescuers are carrying an injured man out of remote Canterbury conservation land after a personal locator beacon was set off.

The Rescue Coordination Centre New Zealand was notified of the beacon activation around Benmore Hut, in the Korowai/Torlesse Tussocklands Park about 7.30pm on Friday.

Detective Mark Buckley said a helicopter was dispatched, however strong winds prevented it from reaching the location.

Police and volunteer LandSAR teams reached the hut about 1.25am on Saturday and found two men, one of whom had a laceration to his right leg.

Medical assistance was provided on site but the man was not able to walk.

Additional LandSAR teams were called to help stretcher the man out.

They were expected to reach the road shortly, Buckley said.

"These young men made a sensible decision to remain at the hut, activate their PLB and wait for help to arrive. I'd like to thank all the volunteers from the Christchurch, Oxford and Ellesmere LandSAR teams, and the Amateur Radio Emergency Communications team.

"Their professionalism and timely response are helping to ensure a positive outcome for the young men involved."