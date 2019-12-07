Second person dies after 'nasty' Hastings crash

A second person has died following a serious crash on Friday in Hastings.

The crash, involving a motorcycle and a logging truck, was reported at 5.50am.

It occurred on State Highway 5, Te Pohue in Hastings.

A man died at the scene of the crash, and a woman was left in a critical condition. She died on Friday night in Hawke's Bay Hospital.

On Friday, District road policing manager Matt Broderick described the crash as "particularly nasty" and said the truck driver received burns while trying to help the motorcycle rider and passenger after the bike caught fire.

The truck driver, a man in his 60s, has since been discharged from hospital.

Police want to hear from anyone driving in the area between 5.30am and 6am yesterday, especially anyone who saw the motorcyclist before the crash.

Anyone with information should call Police on 06-831 0700.