Woman catches 'massive' landslide on camera

"It was shocking. I couldn't believe it. There was so much water it was unbelievable ... There was so much volume - it was massive."

A curious Mt Somers school busdriver saw first-hand the force of nature when she went to check out the rising Rangitata River.

Ange Protheroe, 34, was at the right place at the right time with her husband when she captured footage of the "massive" cliff-face crashing into the water below.

The couple had stopped at the Rangitata Division Intake Race on Klondyke Terrace, in Montalto, when they saw little slips and took out their camera.

"We looked over and there was a huge cliff that looked like it had taken the brunt of the water," she said.

READ MORE: Rangitata residents evacuated after one in 20 year flooding

"There were little ones starting to drop and slip and we just happened to have our camera out when the big cliff came down.

"It was shocking. I couldn't believe it. There was so much water it was unbelievable ... There was so much volume - it was massive."

BEJON HASWELL/ STUFF The Rangitata River from the air after it burst its banks on saturday morning.

Rising river levels has forced the closure of two bridges in Rangitata, cutting off the only routes between Dunedin and Christchurch. The bridges are expected to remain closed overnight on Saturday.

On the West Coast, another large slip had closed State Highway One between Harihari and Whataroa.

supplied Rangitata bridge closed near Geraldine, after extreme rain in the region.

West Coast District Council local controller Te Aroha Cook said the slip was "one of many" but the most major to clean up.