Naturist club condemns assault of topless sunbather at Point Chevalier Beach

An Auckland-based naturist club has condemned an attack on a woman who was sunbathing topless at an Auckland beach.

A spokeswoman for the Auckland Outdoor Naturist Club (AONC), said the attack at Point Chevalier Beach was "un-Kiwi like".

JANE USSHER A woman was assaulted on Thursday as she sunbathed topless at Point Chevalier Beach in Auckland (file photo).

The incident happened at around 5.15pm on Thursday as the woman was sunbathing alone after going for a swim.

She had been sunbathing shirtless for about seven minutes before she was approached by a group of about 20 people at the northern end of the beach near the steps to Coyle Park.

READ MORE:

* Topless sunbather attacked

* Beach nudity debate heats up

* Topless OK, but swim between flags

The woman heard people saying "excuse me", but had not realised it was directed at her. Suddenly, a towel was thrown across her chest and two women started throwing "copious" amounts of sand over her.

One of the alleged attackers was said to have shouted and swore at the sunbather, with aggression in her voice, while the other recorded the incident on a mobile phone.

The women told the sunbather there were children nearby, to which she responded it was not illegal to sunbathe shirtless.

"I feel as a New Zealand woman it is my right to bare some of my flesh," she said, adding that it was good for her mental, spiritual and physical wellbeing.

The spokeswoman for AONC said New Zealand did have a more "conservative" approach to nudity than Europe, but she had never heard of someone being attacked because of it.

"I put it in the same camp as a woman discreetly breast feeding - there's no need for anyone to be physically attacked, our beaches are long enough, or you can just go to another one if you're offended," she said.

Steve Pearce Auckland Council's Manager of Regulatory Compliance said nudity at beaches was neither permitted or denied by the council, and any issued related to it would be a police matter.

NUDE BEACHES IN AUCKLAND

While there is no law against a woman being topless at the beach, the AONC spokeswoman said there were some beaches in and around Auckland that were more "friendly" than others.

A police spokeswoman said no arrests had been made in relation to Thursday's attack.

Sunbathing topless is not against the law, but indecent exposure, anyone who intentionally and obscenely exposes their genitals in public - is a summary offence, punishable by up to three months in prison, or a fine of up to $2000.