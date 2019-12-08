Fourth tourist dies following crash near Kaikōura

The scene of the fatal crash, north of Kaikōura.

A fourth person has died following a crash near Kaikōura on Friday.

A family of five were on holiday in New Zealand when their vehicle collided with a truck on State Highway 1 between Station and Kiwa roads at Hapuku, at about 3.15pm.

Three people died at the scene and two teenagers were critically injured. Rescue helicopters flew one to Christchurch Hospital and the other to Wellington Hospital.

On Sunday, Police said the person flown to Christchurch Hospital had died.

The fifth person remained in Wellington Hospital in a serious but stable condition, police said.

Tasman Road Policing Team Leader Grant Andrews said on Friday the crash was a "horrendous tragedy" for all involved.

Joelle Dally/Stuff Traffic was backed up on State Highway 1 between Kaikōura and Blenheim after a serious crash involving a car and a truck on Friday.

It was too early to determine the cause and serious crash investigators were at the scene, he said.

Two Kaikōura fire crews used cutting equipment to free passengers from the car.

Kaikōura Fire Chief Ian Walker said on Saturday crews removed the bodies from the car about 8pm on Friday.

He could not comment further on the cause of the crash.

Kaikōura resident Baz Hayward said he did not witness the crash, but was about eight cars behind it.

It happened on the straight stretch of SH1, he said.

He later spoke to the truck driver and said he was "pretty cut up".

"It'll hit him tonight, that's for sure."

Kiwi Concrete director Jonny Francis confirmed the truck involved in the crash was a Road Metal truck from its Kaikōura branch.

"Our deepest sympathies are with the family and friends of those involved in this tragic incident. We're supporting our staff and working closely with the police with their investigation."

According to NZ Transport Agency crash data, there have been 11 crashes on the stretch of SH1 between Station and Kiwa roads since January 2000. Two of those have been serious, while the rest have either resulted in minor or no injuries.

So far this year, 316 people have died on New Zealand roads. Forty-eight of those have come from fatal crashes in Canterbury, which is two more than the same time last year.