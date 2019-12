Police were called to the incident on Hams Rd in Ohaupo at 2.50pm on Sunday.

A one year old has died after being hit by a vehicle in a driveway on the outskirts of Hamilton.

Police were called to an "incident" on Hams Rd in Ohaupo at 2.50pm on Sunday.

A one year old had been hit by a vehicle in the driveway of a property, Waikato Police Senior Sergeant Pete Simpson said on Monday morning.

It was an unfortunate and "very sad" incident.

Inquiries were underway.