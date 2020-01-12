On the frontline with the SPCA inspectors

Prosecutions for animal neglect or cruelty have more than doubled in the last two years.

But one inspector says while few people intentionally mistreat animals, the number of cases is just a reflection wider problems like poverty and mental health issues in society.

There were 144 charges laid across the country by the SPCA under the Animal Welfare Act between July 2018 and June 2019.

By contrast, in the previous financial year there were 62.

According the Animal Companion register there are nearly 500,000 pets in New Zealand, but not all of them are treated with love and respect.

The Animal Welfare Act 1999 sets animal care and welfare obligations and is jointly enforced by SPCA, the Ministry for Primary Industries and police.

The SPCA is dealing with calls daily from people concerned about animals who don't have the correct shelter, access to food and water or being beaten.

In 2017 there were 15,584 animal welfare complaints investigated by the SPCA.

While prosecution can sometimes take a couple of years – it is resulting in convictions.

In January, Tauranga man Louis Delves was sentenced to just over four months prison for neglecting his two dogs Tank and Sass – which lost 40 per cent of their body weight and were infected with worms and fleas.

Then nine months later, Auckland man Micha Brotherston, was sentenced for more than two years for slitting the throat of his flatmate's puppy.

Kawhia man Christopher Tuapiki, in August 2018 was found guilty of reckless ill-treatment of the horse under the Animal Welfare Act.

His chestnut gelding, was found starving, left extremely thin, covered in insects, with all its skeletal features showing.

It was so weak it was struggling to stay upright and could barely walk, was suffering from gum ulcers and a parasite infection.

Vets concluded that the horse would not survive more than another week, and made the decision to euthanise.

Jason Blair is one of the five full-time animal inspectors that cover Hamilton and Tauranga and the greater Waikato/Coromandel region who are helping the SPCA prosecute neglectful animal owners.

MARK TAYLOR/STUFF Jason Blair is one of a five animal inspectors in the Waikato and Bay of Plenty who make sure animals are being well cared for.

He sees the good, the bad and the very bad.

A former glazier, he became part of the animal inspector team nine years ago. Now based in Tauranga, the team leader also spends time in the Waikato.

Not all animal owners are happy to see an inspector turn up. All inspectors now wear stab-proof vests, advise the office when entering a property and if they haven't updated in 20 minutes are given a welfare call. The vehicles' GPS is also monitored.

However, on the day Stuff joined Blair on a few visits around the Waikato people were largely obliging.

And generally, there were no problems. with just a couple of visits requiring a bit of education for the animals' owners.

The majority of cases are the result of members of the public phoning concerned about the welfare of animals. But inspectors also work with the likes of police and Oranga Tamariki.

"Even routine jobs where we are not looking at taking in animals we are just there to educate. There is resistance a lot of the time, it's probably twice a year that I would find myself having to retreat and take myself out of the situation."

Blair has never been assaulted on the job – but he has been present when a colleague was. He's been bitten once on the job by an animal, but says it was through his own fault.

MARK TAYLOR/STUFF Jason Blair gets called to check on all types of animals - he was checking on these sheep which were in excellent condition.

"It's really hard to know what is going on in their life and what has happened prior to knocking on their door."

With the warmer weather now in full swing, the main concern for animals is having adequate shelter from the sun and access to water.

Another issue is making the public mindful of the risk to dogs left in hot cars.

"We get a significant increase around this time of year, in October we were averaging around 122 complaints a month and in November we got 182 complaints in Hamilton and Tauranga.

"Most of those are due to heat-related kinds of complaints - but also more people are out and about walking and see more whereas in winter people stay inside more."

In November animal inspectors removed 10 to 15 animals but most of them were returned with educational advice.

SPCA Multiple horses in Lisa Corfield's possession were underfed, causing them to become emaciated, the SPCA found.

"Normally it's the environment they're in that we don't think is acceptable and we feel that leaving them there while the owner remedies the situation wouldn't be best for the animal. Sometimes it would be removing an animal to get a diagnosis of an injury.

"But most of the time we are leaving notices, getting explanations and working with them to resolve the problem."

The inspectors are restricted by legislation – and often the public's perception of what pets should be entitled to exceeds this.

Although uncommon, Blair has seen plenty of the worst side of animal neglect.

"Occasionally we see animals with severe injuries that haven't been treated for weeks and rotten injuries, broken bones.

"People aren't intentionally bad or spiteful – it would be a small percentage of people that would deliberately set out to harm an animal. Most of it is ignorance, or mental health or financial. It's just a reflection of society as a whole."

There is one case that Blair recalls with ease.

"There was a dog with an incredibly ingrown collar, it was the worst I have seen. The dog was seized and the person was prosecuted. The dog was rehomed to an amazing home where it's now free-roaming on a farm type situation."

SPCA WAIKATO Cricket became the property of the SPCA he was found with carpal flexural deformity most likely from malnutrition

Luckily for the animals Blair doesn't see himself hanging up his SPCA vest anytime soon.

"(I enjoy) the variety of the work getting out and about, just interacting with people and meeting animals and the good outcomes you can provide. The top end of the scale is removing an animal from a horrible place and being able to rehome it after the proper process has been followed."