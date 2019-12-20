Auckland's Titirangi chickens: Where are they now?

Amy, in the pink top, and Skye Noffke have recently settled in New Zealand and have some chickens rescued from Titirangi to keep them company.

The loathed chickens removed from a leafy suburb because of a rat infestation are now living their best lives.

The feral chickens, from Titirangi village in West Auckland, are warming the hearts of two little girls in Riverhead and helping maintain a bee farm in Ardmore.

The birds were removed in October by the Waitākere Ranges Local Board, which said they caused "viable public health and safety issues" by disrupting traffic and defecating in the village.

A Riverhead couple rescued five chickens and one hen as an early Christmas present for their daughters.

Meanwhile, Hamlin Farm in Ardmore rehomed more than 100 chickens and has been using its new flock to help maintain its organic farm.

LAWRENCE SMITH/STUFF Skye, left, and Amy Noffke got five chickens and a hen from Titirangi as an early Christmas present from their parents.

The south Auckland farm took in chicks, hens and roosters.

Farm manager Abraham Mohammed said the birds were helping to clear up dead bees from hives and helping to prepare paddocks for dairy cows to graze on.

"They've been very helpful, they do the work and it's been great because it cuts down maintaining different parts of the farm by half," Mohammed said.

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF More than 100 chickens, removed from Auckland's Titirangi, are now living life on a bee farm.

At the bee farm, the birds eat dead and sick bees from hives.

They also pick out undigested grains from cow dung in a paddock, spread cow dung around with their feet and in the process, sanitise and fertilise the field ready for dairy cattle to graze.

"It takes a long time for cow dung to break down but the chickens have cut that down to a week," Mohammed said.

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF More than 100 Titirangi chickens were rescued by a bee farm in south Auckland.

Mark Noffke and his wife gifted their two daughters Amy and Skye six of the Titirangi chickens.

The family moved to nor-west Auckland from South Africa this year and had to leave behind their own pet chickens, which their daughters adored.

"I promised the girls we'd get them chickens when we moved and my wife found about the Titirangi chickens at her work," Noffke said.

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF Hamil Farm manager Abraham Mohammed says the chickens have been very useful on the organic farm.

Amy and Skye come home from school every afternoon to pet the chooks and play with them, he said.

They've also started naming the chickens – Twilight, Toothless, Fluffball and Rosy.

"The mother hen is still a bit wild and she often gets aggressive when we get close to her. But my girls are relentless and I'm sure she'll come around in no time. We love our new flock."

Auckland Council head of operational management and maintenance Agnes McCormack said about 238 birds from Titirangi had been captured and rehomed.

Not a single bird was culled in the process, she said.

The removal project would be completed this week with only 10 more chickens to go.

McCormack said it wasn't possible to remove all the chickens as it would only take a chicken dumping in the village to flare up the population again.

"Any future birds in small numbers on public land will be treated via response maintenance."