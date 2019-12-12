Collector bequeaths gun collection to raise funds for right to own semi-automatics

Late Hastings firearms collector Alan Walker, seen here in 2006 with some of his collection.

Gun collector Alan Walker's dying wish was to have his collection sold to provide funds to protect firearm owners' right to own semi-automatic weapons.

Walker, 82, died in August last year, nine months before a law change that banned most semi-automatic weapons, and the funds his firearms raise may now be used to fight firearm reforms.

The Hastings man was a keen collector of firearms, ammunition and military mementos.

In an unsigned testamentary document found at his home after his death, Walker directed that his collection of "firearms, edged weapons, cartridges, medals, badges, literature, gunsmithing tools, ammunition, loading equipment and other items" be given to the Hawke's Bay Antique and Historical Arms Association.

He wanted them to be sold by auction with half the proceeds to go to the NZ Council of Licensed Firearms Owners Inc., with 25 per cent to go to the NZ Antique and Historical Arms Association and 25 per cent to the Sporting Shooters Association.

The purpose of gifting the proceeds in this manner was to "support the rights of New Zealand citizens to possess firearms with a special emphasis on firearms that required a Firearms Licence of either of both a C or E class endorsement".

The rest of Walker's estate was to be left to his cousin Brian White and White's wife.

White applied to the High Court in Napier to have the unsigned testamentary document declared valid. Justice Susan Thomas declared the document valid earlier this month.

White told Stuff there were 30 to 40 firearms in the collection, but he had no idea what the value was.

"Weapons are not my thing," he said.

Council of Licensed Firearms Owners secretary Nicole McKee said the organisation "gratefully accepted the gifts" and would ensure Walker's directives were adhered to.

"We will take legal advice as to whether COLFO's share of the sale of the estate's firearms collection could be used in the Fair and Reasonable campaign which is currently addressing the 2019 firearms reforms. Alternatively, the bequeathed amount once received, will be separated and possibly put into a trust awaiting the appropriate time for its use as per Mr Walker's directive," she said.

The E endorsement, which was made obsolete in April, allowed a holder to possess and use MSSAs (military-style semi-automatics).

The C endorsement was for bona fide collectors holding collectables and rare guns.

The newly banned items are called prohibited firearms, prohibited magazines, and prohibited parts. New offences involving prohibited items carry tougher penalties.

An amnesty and buy-back scheme is in place until December 20, 2019. Those in possession of prohibited items have until this date to notify police and hand-in their firearm/s and/or parts.