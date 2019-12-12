Family of German tourist in New Zealand concerned for his wellbeing

Alexander Fabrice Gaitzsch is travelling around New Zealand on a bike.

The family of a German man travelling around New Zealand have concerns for his wellbeing after having no contact with him in two weeks.

Alexander Fabrice Gaitzsch, 24, left Munich and last spoke to his family on November 30 when he arrived in Auckland, godmother Babett Bildergalerie said.

She said he has visited many different countries, travelling around on his bike, as he was doing in New Zealand.

He usually checked in every two or three days when he could get reception, but there has been no contact since he arrived, she said.

Through trying to locate him, Bildergalerie said they had confirmation that he had stayed at a holiday park in Warkworth on December 5.

There had been other reported sightings of Gaitzsch as far as Lower Hutt, but these could not be confirmed.

Bildergalerie said Gaitzsch's phone was switched off and they had no way of contacting him to make sure he was safe.

"Alex makes many tours, and was already in 2017 in New Zealand," she said.

"It is not his way [to not communicate]."

Bildergalerie said it was his mother's 50th birthday on December 8 and he did not contact her.

Because of this, his family were very worried about his wellbeing, she said.

Bildergalerie said it was unlikely Gaitzsch would have been at Whakaari/White Island when it erupted.

"He prefers to ride his bike and look at everything," she said.

The 24-year-old is described as 170cm tall with dark blonde hair and blue-grey eyes.

He has a slim, athletic build.

Anyone who has any information about Gaitzsch is asked to contact the family by emailing babetts.bilder@gmail.com.

Police have been contacted for comment.