Teenager killed in fatal rural Canterbury crash 'a talented and respectful boy'

Skid marks and debris remain at the scene of a fatal crash at the intersection of Tancreds and Ellesmere roads, near Lincoln in the Selwyn district.

A young boy killed in a rural Canterbury crash was "a good kid, who loved to play piano and sing with his dad", a family friend says.

Jyren Estrella, 13, of Christchurch was killed in a crash at the intersection of Ellesmere and Tancreds roads, near Lincoln about 4.30pm on Saturday.

It is understood Jyren was in the backseat of a Honda with his parents, Johanna and Efren, heading east along Tancreds Rd when they went through a stop sign, T-boning a Mazda SUV with a woman and a child inside.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF It appears one driver went through the intersection and T-boned another travelling through.

Both Johanna and Efren Estrella were taken to Christchurch Hospital.

READ MORE:

* Two dead in two South Island car crashes

* Eight dead, including five teenagers in a deadly three weeks on Canterbury roads

* Father grieving two daughters after crash wants changes on Christchurch road

A police spokesman said initial inquiries suggested the crash was caused by a lack of concentration, but other factors had not been ruled out. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Flowers have been placed at the intersection near Lincoln where Jyren Estrella died in a crash on Saturday.

Family friend Leah Viaña set up a Gofundme page for Jyren's family following the crash.

Jyren, who was studying at Christchurch's Catholic Cathedral College, was "a good kid, who loved to play piano and sing with his dad", she wrote.

"He was a very talented and respectful boy. We are all devastated to hear the sad news and can't believe it is true."

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Jason Alexander lost his two teenage daughters, Tayla, left, and Sunmara, in crash on Christchurch's Port Hills.

Funds raised through the page would be used to take Jyren's body back to the Philippines and help pay the family's ongoing medical costs. As of Thursday evening, 187 people had donated $4200.

Janet Owens, who lives near the crash site, was heading out of her driveway when she heard an "awful bang".

She saw passersby had pulled a badly-injured teenage boy from the wreckage and give him CPR.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF The funeral ceremony for crash victim Tayla Bray Alexander was held at the Hampstead Rugby Club in Ashburton on December 5.

Owens said she asked a few minutes later if the CPR was "still working", but one of the passersby, a doctor, quietly told her the boy was "gone".

Jyren was the fifth child under 18 to be killed on Canterbury roads within three weeks. Three adults also died within that period, including Thomas Jacob Goodman, 29, who was found dead in his vehicle at the bottom of a gully between Kurow and Waimate on November 29.

Canterbury's road toll grew higher on Wednesday when a person was killed in a crash near Ealing, just south of the Rangitata River.

Supplied The scene of a fatal crash, north of Kaikoura, that killed four members of a Malaysian family - two of which were 13 and 15.

The two-car crash happened at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Rangitata Island Rd about 10.35pm.

Last week, Christchurch mother-of-four Renee Glendinning Rushton, 38, was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Southland.

Police were alerted to the crash on Old Coach Rd, Kaiwera, Gore, about 2.30pm on December 13.

Friend Nigel Wilson, who set up a Givealittle page for Rushton's four children, wrote that her death had left her loved ones "shocked and saddened".

"She was a lovely hearted, intelligent, happy, charismatic person."

A notice in The Press said a service to celebrate Rushton's life would be held at AvonPark Chapel in Linwood on Monday.

Nationally, 336 people have been killed on the roads so far this year, which is 24 less than the same time last year. In Canterbury, 52 people have been killed on the roads making it the second-highest toll in the country after Waikato with 72.