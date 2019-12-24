Inside an Auckland food bank in the run-up to Christmas

Food banks are finding more ways to help than just giving out parcels.

Rain is pouring over West Auckland, a gust of wind sending stacked umbrellas scattering over the wet concrete outside Church Unlimited's food bank.

In an hour, the food bank will open its doors for one of its last days before Christmas. The workers don't expect the weather to keep people away. December is always one of their busiest months.

It might be the added expenses of Christmas that leads them there. It might be an unexpected power bill, a lost school jumper that needs replacing. It might be the fact that even on a good week, it's hard to make a benefit stretch to cover the basics.

When you're on a benefit, you're only ever a couple of days from ending up on the street, food bank manager Nell Smith-Hughes says. The food bank is there to catch them before they fall that far.

There's no judgement at their doors, she says. Although the food bank is run out of the church, faith is never used as a bargaining chip.

"We don't say we'll give you food if you come to church … we don't entertain that kind of power play."

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF The foodbank gives people more than food, Sandra Harper says - it gives them hope.

Instead, everyone is treated the same – and Smith-Hughes runs a tight ship.

"We're structured," she says. "Hunger doesn't wait."

That structure means a security guard on the door to check people have a breakdown of their benefit from Work and Income. They need that to talk to Smith-Hughes, who will see if everything's as it should be.

An experienced advocate, she's quick to spot if people aren't getting their entitlements or their loan repayments to Work and Income are too high. While she's happy picking up the phone to WINZ, what she really wants to do is get people "rowing their own waka", so she'll coach them on what to say to their case manager.

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF Church Unlimited foodbank customises its parcels depending on each person's needs.

At the next table, food bank "second-in-command" Sandra Harper sits, ready to discuss each client's needs. Do they prefer white bread or brown? Are they gluten intolerant? Do they have space to cook?

All the parcels are made to order; it's about giving people agency and dignity.

"If it's not going on my table, it's not going on yours," Smith-Hughes says.

Out the back, there's a plastic box filled with Christmas treats, chocolate biscuits and mince pies. Shelves are lined with cans and there's a chest freezer stacked with bread and baking.

The food comes from all over the city: bread from New World; fruit, vegetables and meat from Countdown via food rescue initiative Fair Food.

Members of the congregation donate tins of food and the cupboards are topped up using church funds.

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF Sandra Harper has been involved with the foodbank for eight years.

This year the food bank has given out about 2000 parcels, but people walk out with more than a bag of food, Harper says.

"When they come in you can see they're broken. They take one look at their parcel and you can see their eyes welling up.

"They go away with hope."

Donations to Church Unlimited food bank can be made at 3 Te Atatu Road, Glendene.