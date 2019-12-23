Skipper who ground boat on Christchurch beach blames 'shocking' weather

A fishing vessel has washed up on Christchurch's Waimairi Beach to the bemusement of passers-by.

A skipper on his first voyage in 16 years says he ran a fishing boat aground on a Christchurch beach to protect the crew's safety.

David "Crazy Horse" Atkinson was the taking the 13-metre Debbie Jane from Banks Peninsula to Motueka, near Nelson, when it ground to a halt well off course at Waimairi Beach on Saturday night. The conditions were "shocking", he said.

He and his two crew members were rescued by a swimmer from a helicopter, and taken to Christchurch Hospital where they were treated for hypothermia.

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF David "Crazy Horse" Atkinson says while trying to leave Canterbury's Akaroa Harbour, he and his crew had to battle "big swells".

All were discharged by Monday morning.

The boat has been deemed unsalvageable, and contractors were hoping to remove it by Monday night.

IAIN MCGREGOR/STUFF The stricken fishing boat in the surf at Waimairi beach in Christchurch on Sunday.

Atkinson said the trio had planned to take the boat to Kaikoura, then to Havelock or Motueka the next day.

While trying to leave Akaroa Harbour, they had to battle "big swells".

"We were nowhere near it because the conditions were pushing us back all day long," Atkinson said.

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF Atkinson says he had to run the boat aground due to the weather.

Some of his gear was malfunctioning and all he could go on was his compass.

"In those conditions, you don't really give a stuff. The only thing you can think of is your crew."

They reached Waimairi Beach about 10pm.

POLICE/SUPPLIED The boat during the rescue on Saturday night.

The two crew members were inexperienced, so Atkinson decided to run the boat aground for their safety.

One managed to call a friend, who called emergency services. The trio waited about an hour, getting colder by the minute until a rescue swimmer brought them to shore.

"It was no one's fault ... just the atmosphere and conditions," Atkinson said.

Boat owner Jeremy Hatherly told Stuff he was "very very disappointed".

He only met Atkinson on Friday, but the pair had been talking on the phone for about a month.

"[Atkinson] was recommended by someone in Nelson. I didn't know him," Hatherly said.

Gary Manch, navigational safety officer for the regional habourmaster's office, said teams removed diesel and hydraulic fluid from the boat on Sunday night.

On Monday morning at low tide, the team started to deconstruct the boat. When the tide came back in, they put the job on hold and hoped to finish the process by Monday night, when it would be taken to the landfill.

"We had a look at the possibility of salvaging it, but it was too stuck in the sand and there was damage to the vessel."

The owners and insurers would pay for the removal, Manch said.

Maritime NZ spokesman Vince Cholewa​ said the organisation was investigating. That would include interviewing people, scene inspection and reviewing documents.