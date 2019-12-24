Large orca tangled in crayfish line in Northland

An expert crew from the Department of Conservation is working to free the whale (file photo).

An expert crew is working to free a large male orca that has become tangled in a crayfish line in Northland.

Department of Conservation said it received a report of the incident in the water off Tutukaka on Monday night.

An expert crew headed to the scene at first light on Tuesday and located the orca, a spokeswoman said.

The crew is currently working to disentangle it from the crayfish line.

READ MORE:

* Another small pod of Orca spotted off the coast of New Plymouth

* National Geographic calls for orca sightings near Auckland

* Humpback whale trapped in craypot line

The spokeswoman said an orange buoy was attached to the line, but there was no crayfish pot.

She said boats were asked to stay at least 50 metres away from both the whale and the DOC crew as they needed room to help the orca.

People were also asked to stay out of the water.

Three other orca are with the tangled whale, she said.

No further information was available at this time.

Earlier this year, a humpback whale also managed to get itself stuck in a craypot line.

The whale, first spotted at Knife and Steel Harbour, between Big River and Waitutu River in Southland, by a fishing vessel, was believed to be tangled in craypot line trailing up to 30 metres behind it.

"People seeing the whale can assist our rescue response by staying with the whale, monitoring it and advising of its exact location for our disentanglement team to get to it," DOC ranger Mike Morrissey said in a statement.

The department warned against boaties trying to cut off lines and floats attached to the whale, as it is "very dangerous" and could make it more difficult for the whale and the rescue team.