Missing man's body recovered after car found crashed down bank

Police believe Roger Leppien's body was found in a vehicle near Murchison on Monday.

Police have recovered the body of a man inside a car in the upper South Island.

The vehicle was found on Monday down a cliff in the Upper Buller Gorge area, about 100 metres from the Lyell Creek culvert, police said.

His body was recovered on Tuesday.

While the man has not been formally identified, police believe he is 71-year-old Roger Leppien​, who went missing from his Motueka home on December 16.

The death will be referred to the coroner.