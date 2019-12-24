Whakaari/White Island eruption: Australian father of three identified as 16th victim

One of the Australian victims of the Whakaari/White Island volcano eruption has been named as 43-year-old father Chris Cozad from Sydney.

Cozad became the 16th person to die as a result of the eruption after succumbing to his injuries on December 14, five days after the initial eruption.

The official death toll of the eruption now sits at 19.

The devoted father of three was on the Ovation of the Seas cruise ship celebrating his 20th wedding anniversary with his wife and children.

Facebook Father of three Chris Cozad was from Sydney.

"I will forever treasure every second I got to spend with him, the values he has instilled within me and the love he showered me, my sisters and my mum in," Cozad's daughter Emily shared on social media.

"He is someone I will forever look up to and he will be so so so missed. He was and forever will be, the most perfect dad."

On Tuesday morning the desperate two-week search for an Australian teenage girl still missing after the deadly eruption was called off.

Supplied Winona Langford, 17, from Sydney.

​Winona Langford, 17, is one of two people New Zealand police have been unable to find in the fortnight since the Whakaari blast.

The other is Kiwi tour guide Hayden Marshall-Inman, aged 40.Their bodies are believed to have washed out to sea, and may never be recovered.

Winona's parents, Kristine and Anthony, were both killed by the blast. Her brother remains in hospital.

Supplied Anthony, Kristine and Jesse Langford.

"This decision [to call off the search] follows extensive shoreline and substantial aerial searches from east of White Island to north of Cape Runaway," Bay of Plenty District Commander Superintendent Andy McGregor said.

"The families of the two missing people have been informed of this decision."

Police are ready to act if new information emerges, he said.The death toll stands at 19, including Langford and Marshall-Inman.

AP Whakaari/White Island erupted on Monday, December 9.

At the end of last week it had pained police to scale back the search for Langford and Marshall-Inman.

Police Deputy Commissioner Mike Clement told media at the time police divers at one stage were "within metres" of recovering Marshall-Inman's body.

Divers believed they had spotted his body in the water near the White Island wharf on December 11, two days after the volcano, known as Whakaari, exploded.

"The reality was the conditions of the ocean meant they could not get close," Deputy Commissioner Clement said.

DOMINICO ZAPATA/STUFF Cozad was on the Ovation of the Seas cruise ship celebrating his 20th wedding anniversary with his wife and children.

"The people on that day have thought long and hard about that. It's what they come here to do. They're disappointed. They backed themselves to retrieve a body and they missed out."

Langford's 19-year-old brother, Jesse, is believed to have sustained burns to 90 per cent of his body. Officials have not commented on his condition.

The Langford family, from Sydney, were passengers on the Ovation of the Seas cruise ship, where most of the deceased and injured were holidaying.

