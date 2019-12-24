Crash in Waihi seriously injures one person

One person has been seriously hurt in a crash on Tuesday night in Waihi, at the southern end of the Coromandel Peninsula.

Police were notified of the crash at 7.50pm, just hours after the official holiday period began on New Zealand's roads.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area as road closures were in place.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF One person was hurt in a serious crash just hours after the official holiday period began.

The official holiday period began at 4pm on Tuesday, December 24 and will end at 6am on Friday, January 3 2020.

There have been 346 road deaths so far in 2019, compared with 370 deaths at the same time last year, according to the Ministry of Transport.