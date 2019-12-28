Orewa Beach sharks: Swimmers not put off by closures due to beasts lurking near shore

Surfers and swimmers at a popular Auckland beach closed twice over shark sightings appeared undeterred by the alerts on Saturday, as lifeguards continue to monitor the area.

About 30-40 people were enjoying the water at Orewa Beach, north Auckland, on Saturday morning, with several dog walkers also unconcerned enough to let their dogs swim.

The beach was shut on Christmas Day after reports of a 2 metre-long shark 500 metres off shore, and again on Friday after the police helicopter spotted a 2-3 metre-long beast lurking around 200-300 metres out, with another further out.

Caroline Williams/Stuff Surfers at Orewa Beach on Saturday morning appeared unconcerned by shark sightings that have closed the beach twice in two days.

Paddleboarder Karl Gaensicke, who visits the beach two to three times a week, said he was not put off by the sightings.

On Saturday morning, he and some friends spent about two and a half hours paddle boarding from the surf club, to the estuary and back again.

RICKY WILSON A sign at Orewa Beach on Friday warned beachgoers sharks have been spotted in the area.

He often saw juvenile sharks, and believed there were more around this time of year due to there being more bait fish, such as kingfish and snapper around.

He wasn't put off by the sharks given most were juvenile, and said they were likely "more scared of us than we are them".

"At the end of the day, there aren't a lot of shark attacks in New Zealand. You have a better chance of getting killed in a crash on the way to work," he said.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Lifeguards were using rigid inflatable boats to monitor the water for sightings of the sharks on Friday.

However, Gaensicke believed Surf Life Savers made the right call to evacuate the water after the sightings, and said he would probably do the same if he saw a big shark.

There were probably more sharks around than most people realised, he added.

"Just because you don't see them doesn't mean they aren't there."

Caroline Williams/Stuff There were plenty of people enjoying the water on Saturday morning.

Surf Live Saving northern duty manager Ben Julian said lifeguards evaluate each shark sighting, which would include considering the size of the shark, its proximity to swimmers and the risk it posed, when considering whether to shut the beach.

"We're going into their home, we want to make sure we aren't being invasive," he said.

If it was established the shark posed a threat to swimmers, lifeguards would close the flagged swimming area and ask people to leave water.

Caroline Williams/Stuff A number of surfers were at Orewa Beach on Saturday morning.

Lifeguards had no authority to force people to exit the water, however, they would give them all the information they could to make their own decision, Julian said.

"They're continuing to swim at their own risk."

He recommended beachgoers check Auckland Council's Safe Swim website before going into the sea and said anyone who saw people in trouble could phone 111 and ask for police, as they had a direct line to lifeguards.